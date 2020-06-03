Dr. Shirley T.j. Graham
Dr. Shirley T.J. Graham

Dr. Shirley T.J. Graham's unexpected sunset was May 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Leroy McCoy and Rosella White Hayes. Survived by only child, Kimberly Jones and her sisters, Joan Grady, Curtis White and Stephanie Duckett. She is a well-loved Memphis educator and jazz singer/entertainer who will truly be missed. Visitation at N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 12 S. Parkway W. Sat 6/6, 3-5pm & Life Celebration Service Sun 6/7 @ 12pm.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
