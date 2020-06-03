Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Shirley T.J. Graham



Dr. Shirley T.J. Graham's unexpected sunset was May 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Leroy McCoy and Rosella White Hayes. Survived by only child, Kimberly Jones and her sisters, Joan Grady, Curtis White and Stephanie Duckett. She is a well-loved Memphis educator and jazz singer/entertainer who will truly be missed. Visitation at N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 12 S. Parkway W. Sat 6/6, 3-5pm & Life Celebration Service Sun 6/7 @ 12pm.









