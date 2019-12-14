Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home South
2545 E. Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118
(901) 346-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Gammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney W. Gammon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney W. Gammon Obituary
Sidney W. Gammon

Southaven, MS - Sidney W. Gammon, 89, of Southaven, MS found his eternal peace Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born April 19, 1930 to the late Johnnie & Alice Gammon in Memphis, TN. Sidney served in the Army and a Korean War Veteran. In 1948 he went to work for Wallace Johnston Appliances, bought the company in 1978, ultimately working there over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Dorothy; son, Sidney, Jr.; four sisters and three brothers. Sidney is survived by sons, David (Cheryl Raffanti); Johnny (Lynda); grandchildren, Ashlie (Alec Jolley) and Thomas; great grandchild, Addison; step grandchild, Michael; and step great grandchild, Toby. Visitation will be 10-11:15 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park-Midtown (901) 346-3250
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -