Sidney W. Gammon
Southaven, MS - Sidney W. Gammon, 89, of Southaven, MS found his eternal peace Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born April 19, 1930 to the late Johnnie & Alice Gammon in Memphis, TN. Sidney served in the Army and a Korean War Veteran. In 1948 he went to work for Wallace Johnston Appliances, bought the company in 1978, ultimately working there over 50 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Dorothy; son, Sidney, Jr.; four sisters and three brothers. Sidney is survived by sons, David (Cheryl Raffanti); Johnny (Lynda); grandchildren, Ashlie (Alec Jolley) and Thomas; great grandchild, Addison; step grandchild, Michael; and step great grandchild, Toby. Visitation will be 10-11:15 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park-Midtown (901) 346-3250
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019