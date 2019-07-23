Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Resources
Sigrid M. Phillips


1929 - 2019
Sigrid M. Phillips Obituary
Sigrid M. Phillips

Memphis - Sigrid M. Phillips was born January 21, 1929 in Stuttgart, Germany and passed away on July 20, 2019. She retired from Memphis State University having worked as a secretary in the Chemistry and Marketing departments. She was a loving mother, Oma and she greatly loved her two great grandchildren. She enjoyed following University of Memphis athletics and loved her many travels back to Europe. You could often find her pulling up weeds in her yard as she was the consummate perfectionist. Sigrid had an unwavering faith in God and was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Sigrid was predeceased by her husband, John W. Phillips. Sigrid is survived by her sons Dr. John O. Phillips and his wife Peggi, of Tupelo, MS and Wayne A. Phillips and his wife, Yvonne, of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Blair Lynch, Cameron Phillips, Brodie Phillips and Alana Phillips. She has two great grandchildren, Zoe and Evie. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 23, 2019
