Sophia Elaine Brown Williams
Hernando, MS
Sophia Elaine Brown Williams, 65, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. She retired from the University of Memphis in 2011. Survivors include her mother, Lillie M. Brown, husband, Jon Williams, children, Sigmond Jerome and Shellee Jonnece, and a host siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation is 12 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 7200 Swinnea Road, Southaven, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 22, 2019