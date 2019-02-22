Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Brown Missionary Baptist Church
7200 Swinnea Road
Southaven, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Elaine Brown Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sophia Elaine Brown Williams Obituary
Sophia Elaine Brown Williams

Hernando, MS

Sophia Elaine Brown Williams, 65, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. She retired from the University of Memphis in 2011. Survivors include her mother, Lillie M. Brown, husband, Jon Williams, children, Sigmond Jerome and Shellee Jonnece, and a host siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation is 12 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 7200 Swinnea Road, Southaven, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.