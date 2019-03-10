|
|
Stacey Glover Huddleston
Lakeland, TN
Stacey Huddleston, 45, passed away on March 7, 2019 in Lakeland, TN. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Herbert and Pat Glover, sister, Abbey (Mickey) Myrick, her "superman "Tracy Beaver, grandparents Quincy and Becky Karnes. Stacey was known for loving with her whole heart and lit up every room. Visitation with her family will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 5:00-6:00 PM with a memorial service at 6:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 10, 2019