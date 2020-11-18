1/1
Stacey Keeney
Stacey Keeney

Oakland - Stacey Keeney, 38, passed away on November 11, 2020. She was a graduate of Collierville High School class of 2000. She lived near New Orleans, LA and loved the city of New Orleans. Stacey dearly loved her family and friends and always had a big grin.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Opal Selman; uncle, Louis Selman, and her granny, Minnie Keeney. Left to cherish her memories are her parents, Edward and Patricia Keeney; cousins, Wendy and Jeff Selman and Hollis; and a host of other cousins.

Family will receive guest on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 pm until a Celebration of Her Life starts at 3 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. An inurnment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make all memorials in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
