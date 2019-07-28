Services
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE 68128
(402) 593-6100
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mont La Salle
4405 Redwood Road
Napa, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mont La Salle
4405 Redwood Road
Napa, CA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE 68128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Church
200 East 6th Street
Papillion, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanislaus Sobczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanislaus (John Michael) Sobczyk


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanislaus (John Michael) Sobczyk Obituary
Stanislaus (John Michael) Sobczyk

Napa - Brother Stanislaus (John Michael) Sobczyk, FSC, a De La Salle Christian Brother, died on July 22, 2019 at the age of 74, having been a Christian Brother for over 55 years.

Brother Stan taught at high schools in Galesburg, IL, Jefferson City, MO, Memphis, TN and Omaha, NE, where he was also Principal of Roncalli High School. He had been the President of Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN on two occasions. He also served as President of the School of Applied Theology in Berkeley, CA. He spent many years at Saint Mary's College of California as a teacher and Vice President. Over the years, Brother Stan earned a B.A. Degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, as well as Masters Degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Memphis and earned a Doctorate from the University of San Francisco.

His Parents Mary and John Sobczyk preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Lucille Ratcliff, his brother Jim and Jim's partner Rubin Rodriguez, nieces Suzanne (Tim) Brown, Becky (Phil) Todd and Katie (Justin) Erspamer and many grandnieces and nephews.

In Napa, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mont La Salle, 4405 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558. A viewing will begin at 10:00 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Lunch for all those in attendance will follow Mass.

In Nebraska, Visitation/Viewing will begin on August 9, 2019 at 5:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM at Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE 68128. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church, 200 East 6th Street, Papillion, NE 68046, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, 7506 S. 36th Street, Bellevue, NE 68147, near his parents and other family members.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanislaus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now