Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Stanley Eugene Skiff

Stanley Eugene Skiff Obituary
Stanley Eugene Skiff

Germantown - Stanley Eugene Skiff, 56, of Germantown, TN passed away February 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sarah Skiff.

He is survived by his sister, Selma Graves (Lester R. Graves, III) Barbara Raymond (Rick Raymond); his nieces, Lesley N. Lilly, Kristie L. Stewart; and a host of many friends.

A celebration of life will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 28th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Special Olympics in Stanley's honor: 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, TN 37204.

https://specialolympicstn.kindful.com/?campaign=986
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
