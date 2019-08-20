Services
Affordable Cremation Society & Mortuary Service
3774 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 458-8575
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Ridgeway Baptist Church Christian Life Center
Ridgeway Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Babinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Babinski Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Babinski Jr. Obituary
Stanley J. Babinski Jr.

Memphis - On Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, Stanley J. Babinski Jr passed away at age 71.

Stan was born December 10th, 1947 in Marion County, IN. He worked for Solae for 40 years. On November 6, 1971 he married the love of his life, Connie Babinski. Together they raised three daughters. Stanley was a loving and devoted husband, father, pawpaw and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Babinski Sr, his mother, Anndean Babinski and daughter, Stephanie. Stan is survived by his wife, Connie, daughters, Stacey and Carrie, his four grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Kailey and Paul,and his two sisters, Mary Jo Elkins & Debbie Elliott.

A memorial service to honor Stan's life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Ridgeway Baptist Church Christian Life Center on Ridgeway Rd from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Stan's honor to the Memphis Police Association or Memphis Fire Fighters.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now