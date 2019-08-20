|
Stanley J. Babinski Jr.
Memphis - On Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, Stanley J. Babinski Jr passed away at age 71.
Stan was born December 10th, 1947 in Marion County, IN. He worked for Solae for 40 years. On November 6, 1971 he married the love of his life, Connie Babinski. Together they raised three daughters. Stanley was a loving and devoted husband, father, pawpaw and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Babinski Sr, his mother, Anndean Babinski and daughter, Stephanie. Stan is survived by his wife, Connie, daughters, Stacey and Carrie, his four grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Kailey and Paul,and his two sisters, Mary Jo Elkins & Debbie Elliott.
A memorial service to honor Stan's life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Ridgeway Baptist Church Christian Life Center on Ridgeway Rd from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Stan's honor to the Memphis Police Association or Memphis Fire Fighters.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019