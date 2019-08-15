|
|
Stephanie Beth (Wilson) Hilderbrand
Cordova - Mrs. Stephanie Beth (Wilson) Hilderbrand, 44, of Cordova, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Memphis. Stephanie was born in Wynne, Arkansas on November 15, 1974 to Doug and Kay (Hogan) Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Hilderbrand; her parents; daughters, Jordan and Taylor Guy; stepson, Will Hilderbrand; brother, Mark Wilson; and sister, Lisa Deys.
Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Hickory Ridge Church of Christ in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. Interment will follow in Lewis Cemetery at Hickory Ridge.
Friends may visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. to service time.
Donations may be made to Wynne Friends of Animals or .
Arrangements by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of Wynne, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019