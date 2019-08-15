Services
Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home
2642 Hwy 64 W
Wynne, AR 72396
(870) 238-9400
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hickory Ridge Church of Christ
Hickory Ridge, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hickory Ridge Church of Christ
Hickory Ridge, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Hilderbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Beth (Wilson) Hilderbrand


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Beth (Wilson) Hilderbrand Obituary
Stephanie Beth (Wilson) Hilderbrand

Cordova - Mrs. Stephanie Beth (Wilson) Hilderbrand, 44, of Cordova, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Memphis. Stephanie was born in Wynne, Arkansas on November 15, 1974 to Doug and Kay (Hogan) Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Hilderbrand; her parents; daughters, Jordan and Taylor Guy; stepson, Will Hilderbrand; brother, Mark Wilson; and sister, Lisa Deys.

Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Hickory Ridge Church of Christ in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas. Interment will follow in Lewis Cemetery at Hickory Ridge.

Friends may visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. to service time.

Donations may be made to Wynne Friends of Animals or .

Arrangements by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of Wynne, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now