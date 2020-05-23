Stephanie Cohn Goldberg



Memphis - Stephanie Cohn Goldberg died peacefully at home in Memphis, TN on May 13. She was preceded in death by her favorite person, her Great Pyrenees dog Molly, as well as her parents, Morton S. and Margaret Cohn.



She loved her family in her own unique way, and as the first child, grandchild, and niece, she enjoyed being the bridge between the older and younger generations. Even as a young woman, she looked forward to becoming the Matriarch of the family. Sadly, her reign was cut short by cancer. When the older generation was no longer able, Stephanie began to organise semi-regular family reunions. She cherished the times when the family would come from far and wide to get together, tell stories, and catch up.



Stephanie was a little bit rock-and-roll and loved attending live concerts as often as possible. Rowing and spinning were among her favorite ways to stay in shape (unless power shopping counts) and she made some truly wonderful friends at the gym. Stephanie owned her own advertising specialties business, Lucky Dog, and was a self-proclaimed "trinket lady." She loved to travel and was always happy to tell stories of visiting a number of countries throughout Europe.



Stephanie is survived by her siblings, Terry and Rick, her daughters, Rebecca and Rachel, and her granddaughter Hannah. A small private funeral was held in Huntington, West Virginia and a memorial will be planned in the coming months. If you feel inclined, please send donations in lieu of flowers to any of the following organizations: The ACLU, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or to the Morton S. Cohn Scholarship Fund at the University of North Carolina, Asheville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store