Stephen Hart Frank
Stephen Hart Frank, affectionately known as Ping to his family, passed on December 12, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1927, in Memphis to Henry and Viola Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Diana Sater, and a nephew, Adam Sater. He is survived by a niece, Helen Ryan (Pat), and two nephews, Jeff Sater and John Sater. He served in Italy at the end of World War II, and returned to the states to eventually become a life-long educator. Steve had two passions: the Memphis Tigers and tennis. He played tennis at then Memphis State College and was a member of the M club. He continued playing tennis the rest of his life, and in 2004, was inducted into the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions to local tennis. With no funeral, the family suggests that donations be given in Steve's name to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019