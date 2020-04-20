|
Stephen "Steve" Leon Ross
Steve passed away on April 10th at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Dorothy Ross of Kansas City. Steve is survived by his partner of thirty-one years, Keith Sargent, and the niece they raised, Jacey Velazquez. He is also survived by his brothers Douglas Ross of Columbus, Ohio, and Taylor Ross of Orlando, Florida, as well as sisters-in-law Krista Hilton of Hilliard, Ohio, and Robin Ross of Deland, Florida, nieces Bailey and Katherine, and nephews Tyler, Warrick, Parker, and Chase. Steve leaves extended family in Kansas City and Alabama. Steve also leaves dear friends in Memphis,Tennessee, where he lived for many years. Steve graduated from Kansas State University. He owned and operated greenhouses in Kansas City before his career in horticulture and greenhouse design and sales with Stuppy INC. Steve belonged to the American Horticultural Society and spent his retirement years working with plants which he so dearly loved.
Steve touched so many lives with his warmth, love, humor, and brilliant storytelling. His celebration service will be held in Memphis, Tennessee, when travel is feasible.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020