|
|
Stephen Michael Bradley
Munford - STEPHEN MICHAEL BRADLEY 64, born on February 14, 1955 in West Memphis Arkansas passed away at home in Munford Tennessee. He had a love for the outdoors where he loved to go camping and fishing. His real passion was NASCAR racing. He was a family man and was always there for anyone who needed him. He had an amazing skill for carpentry. He could build a house from the ground up with his bare hands. He was a man of many talents. He was a very caring man and went out of his way to help his family and friends. His impression on those that were around him will last forever.
He is survived by his son Stephen W. Bradley (Denae) his daughter Stephanie M Brewer (Taylor). Five grandchildren that were his pride and joy. Bryson, Hannah, Ryleigh Brewer. Lukas and Ayden Bradley.
He is survived by his sister Janice M. Smith (Dale). One nephew Robert Dale (Bobby) Smith (Theresa) and one niece Tonya M. Skaggs (Jimmy)
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Bobbyjoe and Dorothy Bradley,
After a lengthy and difficult battle with COPD and emphysema Steve lost the fight and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
PSALM 34:18
"The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit"
Memorial Service
Beaver Baptist Church, 9344 Holly Grove Rd, Brighton Tn. June 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019