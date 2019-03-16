|
|
Stephen Watson Lutterloh
Memphis, TN
Stephen Watson Lutterloh, born in Memphis, TN, on October 29, 1949 to Paul Watson and Billie Jean Lutterloh, died on March 14, 2019 at the age of 69.
Steve attended elementary school in Jonesboro, Arkansas and graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1967. After attending the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State University, Steve worked for Century Management, L.L.C. (McDonald's) in Jonesboro. He quickly advanced in the company and became a Controller in the Finance Department of Century Management in Memphis, Tennessee. Steve retired from CMI in 2014 after 36 years of service.
From his earliest years to his final days, Steve was dedicated to his family, his friends, and his pets. He enjoyed golf and being outdoors. Steve took an interest in environmental issues and loved to spend time in the red rock canyons of the Southwest.
Steve is survived by Amy Lutterloh, his wife of 48 years of marriage, his two sons: James Paul Lutterloh and wife Bonny of Flagstaff, AZ and Charles W. Lutterloh and wife Sarah of Hilliard, OH; and four grandchildren: Kimberly Lutterloh, Chas Lutterloh, Lilly Lutterloh and Taylor Lutterloh, one brother, Paul Brooks Lutterloh, and one sister, Jean Lutterloh Gramling.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 P.M. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
Donations in memory and honor of Steve may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis, TN or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 16, 2019