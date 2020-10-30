1/
Steve Ellis Bell
Steve Ellis Bell

Memphis - Mr. Steve Ellis Bell, 67 of Memphis, passed away at his residence on the morning of October 26, 2020. Mr. Bell was the owner of Bell Recognition.

Mr. Bell is survived by his brother, Neil L. Bell, III (Margaret) of Brighton; his aunt, Venita Walker of Atoka; his nephews, Paul Bell of Brighton, Kevin Bell (Christine) of Atlanta, and Will Bell of Memphis; and his grand-nephew, Andrew Bell. Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents, Neil Langston and Vivian Eloise Campbell Bell.

Visitation for Mr. Bell will be held on Saturday, October 31st, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel for family members only. Interment will follow in Morrison Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorials to be sent to the Covington Animal Rescue Effort http://www.covingtonanimalrescueeffort.com/

The family request that anyone wishing to attend the visitation please wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
