Steven Anthony Pirani
Lonoke, AR - Steven Anthony Pirani, 66 of Lonoke, Arkansas, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Steve was born on June 29, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee to Mary and Paul Pirani.
After graduating from Kemper Military School, Steve joined the Navy and served his country for six years, where he traveled throughout the world. During this time, he developed his love of flying. He was a Commercial Certificate holder with a Multi-Engine Land Rating, Instrument Rated, and Certified Flight Instructor. Flying was his lifelong hobby.
Upon Steve's return to Arkansas from the military, he met the love of his life, Regina, and they were married September 6, 1980. They spent many happy years together.
Steve attended the University of Memphis and University of Arkansas at Little Rock (ULAR). He had a strong belief in higher education and continued to take classes and learn in different areas of his life. He held a multi-state Master Electrical License and HVAC/R Mechanical License, along with many other licenses.
Steve was the President of Paragon, Inc., Marion, Arkansas from 1992 - 2010, where he was a multi-state General Contractor, Electrical and Mechanical Contractor.
He was currently employed with General Services Administration (GSA) (PBS), in Region 7, as a Construction Management Advisor stationed at Little Rock, Arkansas. He managed projects in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. In 2019, Steve had the distinguished honor of being named Employee of The Year for all of Region 7.
Steve is survived by his wife, Regina McKenzie Pirani, as well as his beloved rescue dogs.; his mother, Mary Pirani; his sister, Karen Reinbold (Don); his brothers, Phillip Pirani (Jane), Thad Pirani (Carla), and Louis Pirani (Angela), as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Paul Pirani, and his brother, Tracy Pirani.
Steve was a good and decent man who had a kind and gentle soul. He will be sadly missed by all of his family, his GSA family and all who knew him.
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 9:30 A.M., at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, 617 South Louisiana Street, Little Rock, Arkansas, the praying of the rosary will begin and the Catholic Mass will immediately follow. The interment will be at Crittenden Memorial Park, 2206 US-64, Marion, Arkansas after the mass. Marion, Arkansas is approximately a two hour drive from Little Rock, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Steven A. Pirani, to Marion Animal Shelter, 1001 L.H. Polk, Marion, Arkansas 72364 or Subiaco Academy, 405 North Subiaco Avenue, Subiaco, Arkansas 72865.
Arrangements are by Westbrook Funeral Home, Hazen, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019