Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirby Woods Baptist Church
6325 Poplar Ave.
Memphis, TN
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenview Memorial Park
Florence, AL
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenview Memorial Park
Florence, AL
Steven Rice Obituary
Steven Rice

Germantown - Steven Rice, age 69, passed away June 3, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Anne Kathryn Rice, son, Michael Rice, grandchildren, Gianina Larizza and Steven Larizza, sister, Carol Hughes, brother, Robert Rice. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Laura Waters and Clay Hughes.

The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating his Life on Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at Kirby Woods Baptist Church 6325 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

The family also invites friends to Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL on Tuesday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the interment to be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Restoration Path Ministries www.restorationpath.org , The Foresaken Children of Ethiopia www.theforesakenchildren.org or Christian Medical and Dental Associations of Memphis

www.cmdamemphis.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019
