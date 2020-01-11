|
Stoy C. Brown Jr.
Memphis - Stoy C. Brown Jr., 71, a 25-year retired manager for MAPCO on Kirby-Whitten Road, passed away at his home from natural causes Wednesday, January 8. The joy of Stoy's life was spending time with his daughter, Brittany, whether it was traveling the country visiting new places, making family trips to cabins across Tennessee or teaching her the many financial skills she would need in life. Stoy was known for his love of Memphis Tiger basketball and football, good food and a keen interest in poker and sports betting (in which he excelled). Through his poker nights, he met an eclectic group of people who became lifelong friends. He loved the outdoor life, planting an annual garden, feeding the deer, birds and other wild animals on his property and adopting every domestic animal that found its way to his doorstep. He was a longtime contributor to local Memphis charities including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Special Olympics, Memphis Food Bank and many others. He graduated from Memphis University School and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stoy C. Brown, and his mother, Edythe Moore Brown. He leaves his daughter, Brittany Lane Brown of Memphis plus his former wife, Barbara Brown, two stepsons, Danny and David Lane, and two grandsons, J.D. and Nick Lane, all of Arkansas. He is survived by two sisters, Betty Anne White (Les) of Nashville and Mary Lou Brown. He also leaves two nephews, Aleksandr Stoy Brown of Nashville and Nikolai Zhenya Brown, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave. Extd. at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13 with visitation at noon. A reception will follow at Stoy's sister's home at 2476 Lake Edge Drive in Cordova. In addition, family and friends are invited to gather and tell stories about Stoy's life at the Beer Garden at 84 So. Reese at 5 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020