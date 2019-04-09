Services
Stull Col. (Ret.) Terry
4174 Hwy 51 South
Senatobia, MS 38668
(662) 562-4481
Stull Col. (Ret.) Terry

Stull Col. (Ret.) Terry Obituary
Stull, Col. (Ret.) Terry

Senatobia, MS

Col (retired) Terry G. Stull, age 74, of Senatobia, MS, died on 6 April, 2019 after fighting a battle with congestive heart failure.

Terry was born 13 August, 1944 at Ft. McPherson, Georgia to Ainslee Jackson Stull and Virginia Ina Camp. Growing up in the military as an "Army brat", he traveled the world with his parents. He later shared this gift with his children during his own travels as an Army officer to such locales as Germany and Panama. As a proud West Point graduate of the Class of 1966, he bravely served 2 tours in Vietnam and enjoyed a successful career in the Army, retiring as a Colonel in 1993. He continued to be a leader in the Orkand Corporation until his second retirement in 2005. Terry was an active member of the Senatobia First United Methodist Church and an avid golfer at the Back Acres Country Club.

Terry made a lasting impact on everyone he met and will be remembered for his loving, generous personality, and giving soul. He is survived by his wife, Aletta Daniels Stull, his children Julianne (Tom) Emmolo, Erik Stull, Brandon Stull, Gordon (Kendall) Jones, Jeanne Jones, Kristie (Steve) Moffett, as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 13 April at the Senatobia First United Methodist Church, 102 West Gilmore St, Senatobia, MS. Visitation will begin at 1 PM and the service will begin at 2 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at AC Steakhouse in Hernando, MS at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Senatobia Animal Shelter, the Senatobia First United Methodist Church, or the West Point Association of Graduates. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
