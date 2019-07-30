|
Sue Lee Johnson
Memphis - Sue Lee Johnson, 86, passed away in Memphis, TN, on July 25, 2019. She was born July 1, 1933, in Trenton, TN, and was a longtime resident of Olive Branch, MS. Her son, Barry Johnson, and his partner, Tony Maness, of Dallas, TX, survive her. Also surviving are two nephews, Hunter Harrell and his partner Ellen, of Independence, MS, and Jeff Harrell and his wife, Cheryl, of Collierville, TN.
After her family moved to Memphis, Sue attended grade school at Lenox Elementary and Fairview. She then attended Memphis Technical High School where she was a cheerleader, voted Who's Who/Senior Beauty, and a beauty pageant contestant who won several pageants including Miss Flame, Miss National Guard and Miss Civic Clubs of 1950. She also was a fashion model.
In 1955 Sue married high school classmate Bill Johnson. The Johnsons lived in Memphis before moving to Sikeston, MO, where they owned a bowling alley. While in Sikeston they adopted their only child, Barry. Three years after adopting their son they moved back to Memphis.
Sue Johnson was a person of many talents. She was an exceptional artist, working in oil, acrylic, watercolor and other media. She was also an organist, skilled seamstress and a creative florist who owned Oakshire Village Flowers in Memphis for a number of years. She even designed her own line of highly collectible dolls known as Miss Baby Heirloom Dolls.
In her later years, Sue enthusiastically embraced the Internet and enjoyed researching her ancestry, playing online games, and contributing to the website findagrave.com. She also embraced ballroom dancing and competed in many ballroom showcases.
"Petite and pretty Sue Lee, who looks like what you hope the girl next door will grow up to be...." wrote one Memphis Commercial Appeal reporter while describing a 1950 beauty pageant. The effervescent auburn-haired beauty will be tremendously missed by her family and friends and always loved.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Johnson, mother, Lucille Booker Crawford, stepfather, Roy Crawford, father, Leonard Curtis Lee, and sister, Barbara Lee Harrell.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st, 4:00-6:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis.
Graveside Service will be Friday, August 2nd, 11:00 AM at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the in Sue's memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 30, 2019