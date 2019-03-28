|
|
Sue Smith Deaton Renfroe
Nashville, TN
Sue Smith Deaton Renfroe of Nashville, TN passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born in Louisville, KY to Chester Callahan Smith and Lillie McCorkhill Smith on March 27, 1919. Sue graduated from Memphis Central High School and then from West Tennessee State Teachers College in 1940 with a teaching degree. She was married to the late Claude Terrell Deaton, Jr. for 34 years and had three sons. Later she was married to the late Paul Renfroe for 15 years. She served as an elementary and middle school teacher in Memphis for over 25 years. Late in her teaching career she earned a master's degree in Library Science and served as a librarian. She was an active member of the Second Church of Christ Scientists in Memphis and was an avid bridge player. Sue will be remembered as a devoted, loving and selfless wife, mother and grandmother "Grammy". She was a true blessing to all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Claude Terrell Deaton, III (Gretchen), Chester Smith Deaton and Robert Martin Deaton; three grandchildren, Heather Arthur, Melissa Corrigan, and Dana Verner, and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Nancy Huston Smith and Barbara Smith Bencomo.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Interment will follow.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Third Church of Christ Scientist in Memphis or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019