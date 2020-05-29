Sue Storey CurtisBartlett - Sue Storey Curtis, 78, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.Born on Thursday, August 7, 1941, in Cerro Gordo County, Des Moines, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Bennett Ardell Storey and the late Ruth Odelia Olson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tamara Ruth Curtis and her brother Harold "Butch" Storey. She was a member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ.She leaves behind her husband, Charles E. Curtis, daughter, Kelly L. Roby. Son-in-law Matthew L Roby and her two grandson Garrett L Roby and Austin C Roby.Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm at Memorial Park, Saturday May 30, 2020.