1/1
Sullivan Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sullivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sullivan Young

Memphis - Sullivan Young, 81, died peacefully at Methodist Germantown Hospital on September 18, 2020. He was employed by the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service for over 34 years.

The Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, September 24, at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Sullivan attended St. Augustine Catholic School, where he graduated in the infamous class of 1957. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at St. Benedictine College in Atchison, KS and later a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. After graduating from college, he went on to serve his country in the United Stated Army until he received an honorable discharge.

Sullivan is preceded in death by his parents, William F. Young, Sr and Bernice Young, and a brother, Donald Harvey Young.

He is survived by his wife, Bertharene Young, two sons, Robert (Tijvana) Young of Nashville, TN and Vincent (Teresa) Young of Atlanta, GA, one brother, William F. Young, Jr. and five grandchildren, Robert, Sydney, Noah, Adam and Joshua Young.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Augustine Catholic Church, "I Will Build My Church", 1169 Kerr Ave, Memphis, TN 38106.

Due to Covid-19 we will adhere to CDC guidelines relative to Masks and Social Distancing. The family will not receive guests at the home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved