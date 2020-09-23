Sullivan Young



Memphis - Sullivan Young, 81, died peacefully at Methodist Germantown Hospital on September 18, 2020. He was employed by the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service for over 34 years.



The Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, September 24, at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church.



Sullivan attended St. Augustine Catholic School, where he graduated in the infamous class of 1957. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at St. Benedictine College in Atchison, KS and later a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. After graduating from college, he went on to serve his country in the United Stated Army until he received an honorable discharge.



Sullivan is preceded in death by his parents, William F. Young, Sr and Bernice Young, and a brother, Donald Harvey Young.



He is survived by his wife, Bertharene Young, two sons, Robert (Tijvana) Young of Nashville, TN and Vincent (Teresa) Young of Atlanta, GA, one brother, William F. Young, Jr. and five grandchildren, Robert, Sydney, Noah, Adam and Joshua Young.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Augustine Catholic Church, "I Will Build My Church", 1169 Kerr Ave, Memphis, TN 38106.



Due to Covid-19 we will adhere to CDC guidelines relative to Masks and Social Distancing. The family will not receive guests at the home.









