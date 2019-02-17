|
Susan Aline Hastings Wells
Memphis, TN
Susan Aline (Hastings) Wells of Memphis passed away in the early morning Feb. 6, 2019. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a big lover of life! She obtained her interior design degree from the Art Institute of Atlanta in 1982. Susan was a gifted entrepreneur, successfully creating her own unique business that capitalized on her ability to assist others with kindness and empathy. Her business catered to the aging in her community for whom Susan had deep compassion. She became emotionally attached to the elderly she cared for so assiduously and often found herself grieving at their passing as though she were a member of the family.
Susan loved cooking and making food for her friends and family while socializing with wine and music. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Susan was a Christian and attended Lindenwood Christian Church for many years. Her faith was an inspiration to all. Susan was known for her hard work and dedication to the church. She was a member of the women's group WOW.
Susan is survived by her husband, Alan; son Taylor; father James Hastings, sister Linda Bradway, granddaughter Kendall Zoe; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was adored by her family. Her mother Mert Hastings preceded her in death.
It is with great JOY yet sorrow that we hand her over to our Lord . . . for she will be missed by all of us she left behind. A memorial service will be held at Lindenwood Christian Church on Sat., Feb. 23 at 2:00 in Stauffer Hall.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019