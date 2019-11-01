Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Munford First United Methodist Church
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Munford First United Methodist Church
Susan Bass Griffin

Susan Bass Griffin Obituary
Susan Bass Griffin

Munford - Susan Bass Griffin passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Bibb Bass, father, William Henry Bass, and brother, William Henry Bass Jr. She is survived by her husband, Terry Griffin, her two children, Claire Griffin and Emily Jackson (son-in-law, Reagan Jackson), and grandson, Henry Jackson. Susan was a loving wife and mother, supportive friend, and leader in her community. She was a faithful member of Munford First United Methodist Church where she served as assistant librarian for many years. She also served several terms on the Tipton County School Board, Munford Library Board, and as a Girl Scout Leader. She was deeply loved, and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Munford First United Methodist Church or the . Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, at Munford First United Methodist Church beginning at 4 p.m., with the service following at 5 p.m. Cremation services are under the direction of Covington Funeral Home. Friends may sign an online guestbook at

www.covingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
