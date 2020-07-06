Susan Bowen Lane



Searsport, ME - Susan Bowen Lane was born October 6, 1940, at Baptist Hospital on Madison Ave in Memphis, TN, to Sammie Pauline Graves. She grew up on Cossitt Street in Memphis and went to Bruce Elementary and Bellevue Junior High before attending Millington High School until her 16th birthday. Susan's upbringing in poverty left an indelible mark on her that would guide her the rest of her life.



She married Marris Bowen in October of 1956, and had two boys, Mike in 1957 and Kenny in 1958. The Bowen family eventually moved to the Parkway Village neighborhood in 1960 and joined Saint James Methodist Church as charter members. Susan was always very active, volunteering to do whatever needed to be done around the community.



Susan and Marris later started Champion Trophy in 1969 with $2,500 focusing on serving the horse clubs and shows around the mid-south. Over the next eight years, Susan expanded the business to schools, team sports, local small businesses and, later, regional corporations. In 1977, Susan and Marris bought a small local apparel screen printer, hiring Kenny to manage the screen-printing operations. By 1981, Mike joined the family business and they built a 5,000 square foot manufacturing facility at Mendenhall and Winchester in East Memphis. The two companies later merged and formed Champion Awards, Inc.



Susan and Marris later divorced and she took over the family business with her sons by her side. Under Susan's leadership, Champion was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America four years running and was recognized nationally as one of the top 10 screen-printers in the country. At its peak, Champion employed nearly 250 people and printed over 10 million t-shirts annually.



Although she had little money for college, Susan was a voracious reader with an amazing appetite for knowledge. She greatly valued education, often taking classes part-time at then Memphis State University and paying for any employee who wanted to continue their education while working at Champion.



Similarly, despite being a woman in a man's world, with little formal education and even less money, Susan lived her life with a can-do spirit. She'd often respond to any "why?" with a "why not?" of her own, and this approach led her to become one of the first female business leaders in the city of Memphis.



Susan was the first woman to receive the Master of Free Enterprise Award given by Junior Achievement and the second ever female member of the Rotary Club of Memphis. She also served on the Boards of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce, City Beautiful Commission, Futures Commission for the TN Supreme Court, the TN Commission for Health, the Memphis Housing Commission, the Federation of Independent Business Owners, Economics Club of Memphis, Memphis Partners, Presidents Association, Christian Brothers University, as Chairwoman of Leadership Memphis, among others, and was selected to represent Memphis and the state of Tennessee at the White House Conference on Small Business in 1985.



Despite her many titles and accolades, Susan never forgot her humble roots, treating everyone with decency and respect while cheerfully giving back to the Memphis community however she could. She eagerly mentored employees, counseled start-up entrepreneurs through her work with the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), and spent countless hours teaching business at the Memphis Central Library along with several area prisons. Susan was a strong advocate for workforce development and justice system reform.



Susan later married the love of her life, Hunter Lane, Jr., in 1994 and after selling her shares in the family business to her sons in 1999, happily retired to travel the world, often bringing her grandkids with her. Both Hunter and Susan enjoyed reading, fishing, traveling, social events, politics (D), cheering on the Memphis Tigers, hanging with their friends at the Wolf River Society, and gardening at their cabin on the Little Red River in Heber Springs, AR. She later undertook a massive genealogy project of the Graves family, which she published in a comprehensive book in 2003.



Eventually, Susan made it to over 65 countries and enjoyed friendships with people from all over the world. She was comfortable in any setting, whether it be a men's prison, a Washington conference, meeting the Queen of England in Grand Cayman, or carrying on with her Aunts Mable and Gladys at a Motel 6 somewhere in Texas.



After losing Hunter in 2011, she took her love of gardening to Maine, a place that reminded her of him and their times together. She often welcomed friends old and new to her table for a lobster dinner with long talks and hearty laughs. She continued traveling the world as often as possible.



Susan had suffered from a long illness since 2017 and passed away peacefully at her cottage by the sea in Searsport, ME, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with her beloved son Kenny by her side. Susan was preceded in death by her beloved son Charles Michael (Mike) Bowen in 2019 and her husband James Hunter Lane, Jr., in 2011. She is survived by her sister Paula Ganier, son Robert Kenneth (Kenny) Bowen and his wife Sandy, daughter-in-law Suzie Bowen, grandchildren Colby Bowen, Michael Bowen, and Kelly Autry, and great grandchildren Lily and Zoe.



In true Susan no-nonsense fashion, she did not desire a service or ceremony. The family is very grateful for all the thoughts and prayers from extended family and friends. Memorials may be sent to Multinational Memphis, 815 N McLean Blvd, Memphis, TN 38107.



Eternal Rest grant unto Susan Bowen Lane, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.









