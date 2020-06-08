Susan Combs
1949 - 2020
Susan Combs

Cordova - Susan Combs, 70, of Cordova, TN passed away June 8th, 2020.

She was born to the late William and Anise Henry in Tampa, FL on July 15th, 1949. She attended Hillsboro High School. She met her husband, Harley while he was stationed in the Air Force. They married and moved all over while Harley worked for Goodyear. She was a secretary for Goodyear, also worked as an administrative assistant in a high school, but she most enjoyed being a Bible study teacher. Susan and Harley loved traveling together to different states and numerous countries. Above all, Susan was a loving wife who spoiled her husband, a loving mom, and a wonderful grandmother who will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Susan is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harley Combs; her son, Jeff Combs; her daughter, Jennifer Combs; and her grandchildren, Braydon Combs and Carter Combs.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Life Choices of Memphis.

Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, June 12th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, June 13th at Living Hope Church, 345 Keough Drive, Piperton, TN.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Living Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janet LaFollette
