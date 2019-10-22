|
|
Susan Gretzmier Moore
Memphis - Susan was born October 21, 1963 in Osceola, Arkansas, the daughter of Anthony and Charlene Gretzmier. She graduated from Arkansas State University with a degree in Business Management. Susan was vibrant, energetic, and passionate about life. Susan loved gardening and getting her hands dirty in her rose garden. She never met a stranger and her vibrant personality helped her share the love of Jesus with others. She enjoyed the mission trips she went on. She loved dancing. She married Terry Moore on May 3, 2008. They were members of Bellevue Baptist Church for several years. Susan is survived by her husband, Terry; her mother, Charlene Gretzmier of Texarkana, Texas; her brother, Michael of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sister, Dianne (Paul) Neuse of Gonzales, Texas; and brother; David (Sarah) of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony. Memorial service will be at Bellevue Baptist Church Chapel on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation an hour prior.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019