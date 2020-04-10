Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Susan Marie Robinson

Susan Marie Robinson Obituary
Susan Marie Robinson, 69, went to her Heavenly home April 04, 2020. She graduated from Marycrest High School, 1968 in Portland, Oregon. She married her beloved husband, Ronald, in 2001 and settled in Lakeland, TN. They attended Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, TN.

Susan worked with the Multnomah County Courthouse and then with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office/Alarm Ordinance Unit until her retirement in 2001.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Grace Constande. Susan is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; Cousins, James Hurn(Gail) and Pat Hurn (Mary) and her Aunt Rosa Constande.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Cancer Center (Germantown, TN); St. Jude or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020
