Susan Marsh Bryan
Susan Marsh Bryan, 67, died peacefully with her family by her side on November 28th, 2019 at Methodist University Hospital after a brief illness. She was born September 20, 1952 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi to the late Mike and Virginia Marsh of Crystal Springs, Mississippi. She was predeceased by her sister Kay Ellis of Winona, Mississippi. Susan is survived by her sons Austin (Dorsey) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Spencer (Haley) of Tokyo, Japan. She also leaves four beloved grandchildren, Ellie Bryan and Charlotte Bryan of Atlanta, and Phin Bryan and Nori Bryan of Tokyo.
Susan graduated from Crystal Springs High School and Mississippi State University where she was a member of Chi Omega. She lived in Gary, Mississippi and Jackson, Mississippi before moving to Memphis in 1980. In Memphis, she was a Deacon at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, a member and President of Chickasaw Gardens Garden Club and served on the Board of Directors of the Wolf River Conservancy. She will be lovingly remembered by her vivacious personality, her kindness and compassion towards others, her incredible wit, and her mischievous nature.
There will be a private funeral and then a Celebration of Life will be held at Memphis Country Club on December 3rd from 4:00 until 6:00 pm.
The family wishes to thank her friends and caregivers Natasha Spinks and Cyrana Harris, as well as her many friends who supported her in countless ways.
If desired and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Idlewild Presbyterian Church (1750 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104), Wolf River Conservancy (P.O. Box 11031 Memphis, TN 38111-0031), or LeBonheur Children's Hospital Foundation (P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019