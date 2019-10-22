|
|
Susan Moffatt
Susan Moffatt died peacefully at Methodist Hospice Residence on October 18, 2019. Born on December 16, 1951, Susan was raised on the family farm in Rosemark, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Emily Cole Clements Moffatt and Ralph Brice Moffatt. Her father Ralph Moffatt was the Ag teacher at Bolton High School and later the Director of Vocational and Technical Education for the Shelby County Board of Education. Her mother was a teacher at Millington Elementary School. Susan graduated in 1969 from Millington High School where she was Salutatorian of her class.
As a student at Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College), Susan had her first exposure to social work volunteering for field work at Run Away House, an agency dealing with run-away teens, as a part of one of her classes. In 1973 she graduated with a joint major in Anthropology and Psychology. Susan then moved to Nashville, obtaining a Master's Degree in social work from the University of Tennessee School of Social Work.
Her first job was with the Tennessee Department of Human Services in Clarksville, Tennessee. She returned to Memphis two years later and eventually became the Director of the Center for Children In Crisis where she and her team investigated children in the most difficult of situations. She concluded her 43 years of distinguished service at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, the premiere children's hospital in this region. As a result of her work, she is survived by thousands of children whose lives she touched, some of whom whose lives she saved.
While social work was the focus of her work life, Susan was also an ardent naturalist and environmentalist, enjoying hiking, canoeing, and camping. She met her soul mate, Charlie Bright, thirty-five years ago while on a canoe trip on the Wolf River. Both were canoeing instructors and members of the Canoe Club as well as active members of Tennessee Trails and The Sierra Club. Weekends consistently found them on the trail or water both enjoying the wonders of nature and teaching others about the environment and the benefits of the outdoor life.
All of this was made all the more remarkable by the fact that, for over 30 years, she courageously battled scleroderma.
Her proudest accomplishment, however, was her son Brice Moffatt Timmons. Brice's service as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, and his subsequent graduation from college and law school and transition to a successful law practice was a source of understandable maternal pride. He, and his wife Jenifer, could always bring a smile to her face.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Brice Moffatt. She is survived by her mother, Emily Cole Clements Moffatt, of Rosemark, Tennessee, her sister and brother-in-law, Jan Moffatt Christoph and Richard Christoph of Front Royal, Virginia, her son, Brice Moffatt Timmons and daughter-in-law Jenifer Alvarez of Memphis, Tennessee, her nephews John Morgan Christoph and James Allen Christoph, and her soul mate of 35 years, Charlie Bright of Rosemark, Tennessee.
Susan, always thinking of others, left her body to the Genesis Project. A memorial service/Scottish wake will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the home of Brice Timmons and Jenifer Alvarez, 938 Audubon Drive, Memphis, Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share memories of a life well lived.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (Tennessee Chapter) P.O. Box 281977, Nashville, TN 37228) or the Wolf River Conservancy (2693 Union Avenue, Ste. 205, Memphis, TN 38112).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019