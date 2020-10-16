1/1
Susan Pipkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Pipkin

Bartlett - Susan Pipkin, 65, of Bartlett passed away October 14, 2020. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1973 and went on to receive her Bachelor Degree in Education. As a great lover of the arts, she taught art at Bartlett High School for 20 years. She was a creative soul who loved to laugh and deeply loved her friends and family. She is survived by her brother, Lane Pipkin; her daughter, Allison Chandler; son-in-law Jim Chandler; and her beloved grandson Lucas Chandler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Peggy Pipkin. The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2pm, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved