Susan Pipkin



Bartlett - Susan Pipkin, 65, of Bartlett passed away October 14, 2020. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1973 and went on to receive her Bachelor Degree in Education. As a great lover of the arts, she taught art at Bartlett High School for 20 years. She was a creative soul who loved to laugh and deeply loved her friends and family. She is survived by her brother, Lane Pipkin; her daughter, Allison Chandler; son-in-law Jim Chandler; and her beloved grandson Lucas Chandler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Peggy Pipkin. The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2pm, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store