Susan Reeves Gregory
Memphis - Sue "Susan" Reeves Gregory, age 82, passed away June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Warren Reeves and Fannie Laurin McLean Reeves, and her daughter, Laurin Ann Gregory. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kimbrough Gregory, her daughter Gwendolyn "Lyn" Gregory Grace, and her sister Carol Ann Reeves Nichols. She attended Snowden Elementary and Junior High Schools and Central High School in Memphis. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and With Honors from the University of Memphis Law School. She taught the sixth grade at Cherokee Elementary School for two years, worked for the Social Security Administration for over ten years, and practiced law for over 40 years. She was an avid runner, running every day and in races on the weekends until she became disabled. She had a trophy case full of first place trophies in her age group. She ran the New York City Marathon in 1991. She served two terms as President of the Girl Scouts Tenn-Ark-Miss Council (now Girl Scouts Heart of the South) and was a past president of the Memphis Bar Foundation. She loved to go on backpacking adventures, which she did all over the country with her husband, daughter Lyn, and friend Nancy Cochran. She was a communicant of Saint George's Episcopal Church, Germantown. Please send memorials to Saint George's Episcopal Church, Germantown or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.