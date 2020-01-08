|
Suzanne Bowlin
Memphis - Suzanne Bowin passed peacefully on January 7, 2020. Born September 16, 1945. She was preceded by her parents Edward K. and Daphine Shull Hague, survived by her beloved son Jeffrey Daniel Bowlin, sister Carolyn Hague and many special friends. The family gratefully thanks the dedicated doctors and nurses, who extended her life. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13 at 12pm at Germantown Presbyterian Church, visitation at 11am. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Germantown Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020