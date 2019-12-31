|
Suzanne Lida Harms Hillis
Memphis - Suzanne Lida Harms Hillis, 88, passed away December 29, 2019. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church and former instrumental music teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School and GBC Conservatory of Music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Della Harms, sister Vera Obert, and her husband of 57 years, James Hillis. She is also survived by her children Dana Lott, Richard Hillis and Gretchen Spencer; grandchildren, Kristen Lott, Lauren Lott, Stephen Lott, Lindsay Lott, Jordan Rogers, Jesse Hillis and Nathan Hillis.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and teacher. She loved attending the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and spending time at Watts Bar lake. Funeral service will be at 1:30pm Friday at Christ United Methodist Church in Wilson Chapel with visitation 12:30pm until time of service. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Christ United Methodist Church with the memo of Traditional Worship Fund to support her true love in life, music.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020