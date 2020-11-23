Suzanne Perry Bretherick
August 18, 1946 - October 29, 2020 (age 74)
Suzanne Perry Bretherick passed away on October 29, 2020 after a short but difficult battle against pneumonia caused by COVID-19 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis. She was born on August 18, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee to Richard Byron Perry Jr. and Jane Biggert Perry. She attended Mullins United Methodist Church as a child. Suzanne married Richard Wayne Bretherick, Sr. on August 7, 1971 at Saint John's United Methodist Church in Memphis. Suzanne was a longtime resident of Collierville, Tennessee where she and Richard moved to in 1979.
Nana, as she was known to her family, loved her husband, her children and grandchildren, their friends, her extended family, her lifelong friends with whom she met any and everywhere, and the students that she taught during her 34-plus years at Magnolia Elementary School in Memphis. Her legacy of love extended to anyone she met. Often known to cry at a sad commercial, Suzanne's had empathy for all children, adults, and pets and had a passion for making people smile regardless of the type of day they were having.
Suzanne graduated from White Station High School in 1964 and from Memphis State University in 1970 with a degree in Elementary Education. Suzanne could be found most fall Friday nights at Herman Osteen Field where the Collierville High School Football Dragons played. She became a member of the Kickoff Club in 1990 and became a board member shortly after where she served until her death (almost 30 years). Suzanne was a member of Collierville United Methodist Church where she loved to attend the Christmas Eve service and sing all the Christmas hymns. She was President-elect of the Psi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Wayne Bretherick, Sr. (he joined Suzanne on November 10); her children Heather Weldy (Michael), Ricky Bretherick, and Matthew Bretherick (Cesar); her grand-daughters Brette and Morgan Weldy; her brothers-in-law Robert Bretherick (Marty, West Memphis, AR) and Ronald Bretherick (Avon, IN); dear friend and Cousin Marilyn Martin (Jeff); stepsister Glenda Carpenter Talbot; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Hagrid. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Byron Perry, Jr and Jane Biggert Perry; her stepmother Martha Carpenter Perry; her sister Joanne Perry Jorgensen; and stepbrother Glen Carpenter. A dual Celebration of Life for Suzanne and Richard Bretherick will be held on December 28, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Collierville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suzanne and Richard Bretherick Memorial fund at any Renasant Bank or at http://bretherickmemorialfund.com
which was established to fund scholarships for those students and athletes that meant so much to Suzanne and Richard as well as the special events that they loved to participate and support.