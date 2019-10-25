|
|
Suzanne Stewart Counts
Germantown - Suzanne Stewart Counts was born on November 29, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Suzanne Lorraine Stewart and Dr. Lemuel E. Stewart. She went to Heaven on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with her husband by her side. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, Suzanne leaves behind her loving family. Those who remain behind to carry on her love and memory are her beloved husband of 54 years, Retired Army Lt.Col. Clyde G. Counts, who devotedly cared for her during her long battle with Alzheimer's, her children Kristin C. Crews and Eric (Chips) M. Counts and their spouses Albert Crews, III and Kelly Counts and her grandsons Caleb (Kristin) and Matthew (Eric) and her beloved standard poodle, Jax (Jaxon) Stewart Counts. She also leaves behind a much loved extended family including her sister, Lois Nelson, her uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives and a pack of poodle grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. & Mrs. Lemuel E. Stewart, Sr. and her brother Dr. Lemuel E. Stewart, Jr.
Suzanne loved with a passion her husband, her children, her family, her many dogs over the years and teaching. She loved being a mother and was fond of children of all ages and did not mind talking to little ones or teaching them some life skill or lesson. She never tired of keeping Clyde and her children in-line, watching football games or murder mysteries/crime shows on TV, going to Las Vegas (she always won), eating peanut M&Ms, and drinking Diet Coke. She was a life-long learner and always open to new activities and adventures. Her favorite color was purple which she wore frequently. Suzanne was always well put together. Her clothes were always color coordinated with matching jewelry, shoes and purses and a big smile.
Suzanne, Clyde and their children, as a military family, moved across the United States over twenty times and traveled the world. Suzanne always knew how to make a new house feel instantly like a home and made true friends wherever she moved. She and Clyde were gracious and generous hosts and her house was always open to her extended family, her friends and her children's friends. Her warmth and genuineness were palatable and her wicked wit and sense of humor infectious. She had an uncanny sense of wisdom and insights that were delivered with love and humor.
Suzanne attended Youngstown State University where she met the love of her life, Clyde and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She received her Bachelor's degree in education. She also attended Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville where she received her Master's degree. Suzanne, as a military wife, taught at several schools, both nationally and internationally, over the years, but her most loved and memorable times were at Campus School at the University of Memphis where she taught for 22 years. She was a truly gifted and influential educator who touched many lives of both her students and co-workers during her years there.
The impact of her life, love and generosity will be felt for generations to come. She has carried us this far and showed us how to carry on the road forward. We were not ready, but she made us able. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Visitation for Suzanne Stewart Counts (please wear purple) is
Friday November 1, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home,
5599 Poplar Avenue Memphis. Her celebration of life service will be Saturday November 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm/noon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8151 Poplar Ave Germantown. There will be a reception following at the church in St. Therese Hall with internment at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Online condolences can made at www.memphisfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make a donation in memory of Suzanne S. Counts to The (), The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County (memphishumane.org) or to Campus School - Campus School Special Projects Fund at the University of Memphis, 535 Zach H Curlin Street, Memphis TN 38111.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019