Suzette Mornaghini Duke
Suzette Mornaghini Duke was born August 1, 1926 in Noumea, New Caledonia and departed this earth on August 21, 2020 after a long illness. Mrs. Duke was preceded in death by her parents, Henri and Le'otine Mornaghini, a brother, Henri and her husband, Richard Duke. She is survived by her son, Keith Leggitt (Judy).
Due to the pandemic a private graveside service will be held.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.