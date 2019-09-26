Services
Thompson Mortuary
150 Volz Rd.
Ripley, TN 38063
(731) 635-9322
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mary's Chapel Baptist Church
Ripley, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Mary's Chapel Baptist Church
Ripley, TN
Suzie Chipman Edman


1971 - 2019
Suzie Chipman Edman Obituary
Suzie Chipman Edman

Leesburg, VA - Suzie Chipman Edman, age 47, resident of Leesburg, VA, passed away Sunday, September 22 at her home following a long battle with cancer.

Suzie was born Mary Suzanne Chipman October 8, 1971, in Ripley, TN. She was the daughter of the late Tommy and Rosemary (Summar) Chipman. Suzie graduated with a Master of Art of Teaching degree from Christian Brothers University. She was a former teacher at Memphis City Schools but spent many of the last 16 years raising and teaching the most precious joy in her life, her son, Thomas. She was a compassionate advocate for Lyme Disease awareness and spent countless hours educating and helping others. She enjoyed traveling and most enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Suzie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 20 years, Jason, and her son Thomas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Candice (Robert). She is survived by her brothers, Steve (Sheila) of Jackson, TN, Rhea (Mindy) of Atoka, TN, six nieces and three nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Mary's Chapel Baptist Church in Ripley, TN followed by a funeral service at 3:00 P.M.

Memorial donations may be made to LymeDisease.org or to La Limyé Ministry (lalimye.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019
