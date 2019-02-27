|
|
Svend Bondo Nielsen
Memphis, TN
Svend Bondo Nielsen passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 17, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 91. Svend was born on June 6, 1927 in Copenhagen, Denmark to parents Karl Nielsen and Ester Johanne Bondo Pedersen.
During his childhood years in Copenhagen, he sang in the boys choir and played the violin. During WWII, he was part of the resistance, distributing news during the occupation of Denmark. He learned to speak seven languages as part of his education. He was an avid stamp collector since the age of 10 and received several awards for his collections. He was a member of Idlewild Presbyterian Church for many years, singing in the choir during the 60's.
Svend lived a wonderful life, filled with travel, music, antiques, and family. He had a particular appreciation for beautiful women, and he was fortunate to have been married to two genuine beauties during his fabled life. He met his first wife, Virginia, on an airplane while traveling the Caribbean. They dated exclusively in the islands; their favorite place was Havana, Cuba. They married and settled in Memphis and celebrated 46 years of marriage. He loved his family and taught them the love of travel, an appreciation of cuisines from around the world, the beauty of nature, and the importance of helping others, to name just a few of his life lessons.
Svend went to work for Plough, Inc., opening the international division and traveling the world promoting Coppertone products. For his next career, he opened Nielsen International Marketing Co. where he received the Presidential Award of Excellence for Exporter of the Year. His next venture led him to the antiques business, opening The Common Market in Overton Square. He was quite the visionary: as others were leaving the downtown area, he moved The Common Market to South Front Street in the 1970's, which evolved into South Front Antiques and has been a successful business ever since.
He married his second wife, Irene Wilson Nielsen, and they shared a wonderful life together for 14 years. They were able to travel and spend their golden years together.
Svend is survived by his wife, Irene; his three children: Karen Scatamacchia (Peter); Eric Nielsen (Dawn); and Chris Nielsen (Jennifer); five grandchildren: Lara Scatamacchia Scott (Alex); Lisa Scatamacchia Lewis (Rhett); Pete Scatamacchia (Ann Marie); John Bondo Nielsen; Anna Nielsen; and three great grandchildren, Virginia, Elizabeth, and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister, Gerda Tham, and niece, Dan-Tuyet Tham, both of Copenhagen, Denmark.
The family would like to express our gratitude for the care and love shown by all at Allen Morgan Nursing Home.
Services to be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 10:30am, short reception to follow, graveside at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to MIFA or are appreciated.
Svend's large and gracious personality will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family. Skol!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019