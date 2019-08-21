Services
Curry Funeral Home
1984 St. John Avenue
Dyersburg, TN 38024
(731) 285-2242
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Dyersburg, TN
Svetlana Hunneyman ("Lana") Haight


1992 - 2019
Union City - Svetlana ("Lana") Hunneyman Haight, 27, of Union City, formerly of Dyersburg, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence. Born May 22, 1992, in Kaluga, Russia, she is the daughter of Scott Kerr Haight and Rhea Louise Clift. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Dyersburg. Lana was a graduate of Dyersburg High School. She pursued several career interests, including modeling, restaurant server, retail sales, criminal justice, and banking. She was working towards a college degree.

Lana was fiercely independent, inquisitive, vivacious, and an avid conversationalist. She was an amateur artist, with a keen appreciation of beauty and a love of bold colors, often expressed in her elegant clothing style with coordinating shoes. She leaves her family and friends with many cherished memories of the special way she touched their lives.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Dyersburg, officiated by the Reverend Gary Meade and assisted by the Reverend Gayle McCarty. Committal service will follow at St. Mary's Columbarium.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22nd from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Curry funeral home.

She is survived by her father, Scott Kerr Haight of Dyersburg; her mother, Rhea Louise Clift of Germantown; two sisters, Elizabeth Valentine Haight Hawthorne (Shawn) of Charlotte, NC, Julia Louise Haight of Dyersburg; six brothers, Vladimir Fox Haight, Aleksander Scott Haight (Shana Margolin), and Charles Andrew Steven Haight (Betsy), all of Memphis, Spencer Vasily Haight, Artem Kerr Haight and Nicholas Earroll Haight, all of Dyersburg, and cousin Parker Barlow of Charlotte, NC; her aunt, Susi Haight Robinson (Donnie) of Charlotte, NC; her uncle, Raymond Spencer Clift, III (Shelley) of Memphis: and her grandparents, Gordon Eugene Haight and Barbara Kerr Haight of Matthews, NC, Raymond Spencer Clift, Jr. and Jacque Brothers Clift of Germantown.

The family requests memorials be directed to Transitions of Dyersburg, P.O. Box 265, Dyersburg, TN 38025-0265 or St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 108 North King, Dyersburg, TN 38024.

We are privileged and honored to serve the Haight family. You may share your condolences and your memories with the family at www.curryfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019
