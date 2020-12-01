1/
Sybil Elena Page
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sybil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sybil Elena Page

Munford, TN - Sybil Elena Page, 59, passed away Nov 29, 2020.

Born July 6, 1961 to Thomas J. Page, Jr. and Jeannie E. Mahannah Page. She was a graduate of Millington Central High School and worked for years in the hotel business. For the past 20 years she was employed with UPS. She was an excellent sportswoman having played women's baseball and track and field in high school, enjoyed riding her bicycle everyday, and running in marathons. Always a lover of the outdoors, she hunted every bow and arrow season and gun season. Her freezer was always full of game. She was also a great cook who no one turned down an invite to eat with her. She loved living at Enid Lake. She was

preceded in death by her son, William Thomas Sewell and her father, Thomas J. Page Jr.. She is survived by her mother, Jeannie E. Mahannah Page; sister, Virginia Page Porter; brothers, Thomas J. "Belo" Page, David Page and Jonathan Page; two grandchildren, Maddie Sewell and Gary Sewell; step-mother and friend, Jean F. Page; and the true love of her life, Jeff Henson. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Dec 2) from 1:00 pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel.

The family asks any memorials be made to St.

Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org)

Munford Funeral Home

MIllington Chapel

(901) 873-012

MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Service
02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved