Sybil Elena Page
Munford, TN - Sybil Elena Page, 59, passed away Nov 29, 2020.
Born July 6, 1961 to Thomas J. Page, Jr. and Jeannie E. Mahannah Page. She was a graduate of Millington Central High School and worked for years in the hotel business. For the past 20 years she was employed with UPS. She was an excellent sportswoman having played women's baseball and track and field in high school, enjoyed riding her bicycle everyday, and running in marathons. Always a lover of the outdoors, she hunted every bow and arrow season and gun season. Her freezer was always full of game. She was also a great cook who no one turned down an invite to eat with her. She loved living at Enid Lake. She was
preceded in death by her son, William Thomas Sewell and her father, Thomas J. Page Jr.. She is survived by her mother, Jeannie E. Mahannah Page; sister, Virginia Page Porter; brothers, Thomas J. "Belo" Page, David Page and Jonathan Page; two grandchildren, Maddie Sewell and Gary Sewell; step-mother and friend, Jean F. Page; and the true love of her life, Jeff Henson. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Dec 2) from 1:00 pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel.
The family asks any memorials be made to St.
Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org
)
