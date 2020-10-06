Sylvia Ann Citty Bond
Searcy, AR - Sylvia Ann Citty Bond, 79, passed away on October 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Idabel, OK, on October 3, 1941, daughter of the late Lester Citty and Odell Green Citty Binns. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Samuel Nebhut Bond and by her younger sister, Cathie Lynn Binns Fox. She is survived by her children, Angela Bond Barber and Alan Bond (Roberto Fantauzzi); her stepchildren Keri Bond and Scott Bond (Ann); her brothers, Dr. Jim Citty (Maralyn) and Mike Binns (Kay); her grandsons Taylor Barber and Garrett Barber; her "granddaughters" Chelsea Fox and Chaney Stewart (Tanner); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sylvia graduated from Harding College in Searcy in 1963. After college she was a Flight Attendant at Delta Airlines for 2 years and was based in Memphis. She then obtained a master's degree from Memphis State and began her long teaching career which included over 25 years at Harding Academy of Memphis where she taught primarily junior and senior English. She loved Shakespeare and English Literature and was a force to be reckoned with in the classroom. At Harding Academy, she was also the cheerleading sponsor for many years. She was a lifelong resident of Memphis but relocated to Searcy, AR, in 2017 to be closer to her family.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, including almost 50 years at Highland Street Church of Christ in Memphis. She currently worshiped at College Church of Christ.
She loved to read and was a lifelong college football and basketball fan, with an affinity for the Sooners at Oklahoma University.
She loved teaching but more importantly she loved her students. For those that had the privilege to be her student, her influence went well beyond the classroom. Many lives were impacted by her example. She would often help students in need by paying for events or buying prom dresses for young girls who couldn't afford them. She taught her students more than English, grammar and literature, like how a strong, independent and intelligent woman carries herself and communicates. Always elegant, stylish and sophisticated, she was respected and admired by many, and feared by some as well.
A memorial service will be planned for sometime next year in Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, where a gift fund has been set up in her name at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Sylvia_Citty_Bond
, or to the charity of your choice
. Donations to St. Jude's can be mailed to St. Jude Honors, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.