Sylvia Ann Pickard
Burlison, TN
Sylvia Ann Pickard, a homemaker, passed away on February 25, 2019 at home. She was 80, and a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and lifelong resident of the Giltedge community. She leaves her daughter, Gail (Brad) Wirges; sons, Mark Pickard, Randall Pickard; sister, Joan Billings; brother, Mike Pinner; grandsons, James Slough, Brian Wirges, Kyle Wirges, Nathan Hammett, Tyler Pickard, Nolan Pickard; granddaughter, Abbie Pickard; and eleven great-grandchildren. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Buford Pickard, a son, Jeffrey Pickard, her parents, Winford and Elizabeth Pinner, and one sister, Judy Morrison. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the service at 2pm on Thursday, February 28th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. The family requests memorials be sent to .
