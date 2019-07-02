|
Sylvia B. Cohen
Memphis - Sylvia B. Cohen, 91, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Cohen, son, Lawrence Cohen, daughter, Linda Cohen, and two brothers, Ben and Malcom Baker.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Angela Cohen Hughes, two great-grandchildren, Adam Clark and Amber Walker, a great-great-granddaughter, Liliana Sontay, three nephews, Jerry Baker, David Baker and Mark Baker, and two great-nieces, Suzanne Blackburn and Sharon Hawkins.
Mrs. Cohen worked for over 44 years and retired from The Daily News. She was very kind, loving and a lifetime Presbyterian.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 2 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 7607 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019