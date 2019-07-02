Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia B. Cohen


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia B. Cohen Obituary
Sylvia B. Cohen

Memphis - Sylvia B. Cohen, 91, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Cohen, son, Lawrence Cohen, daughter, Linda Cohen, and two brothers, Ben and Malcom Baker.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Angela Cohen Hughes, two great-grandchildren, Adam Clark and Amber Walker, a great-great-granddaughter, Liliana Sontay, three nephews, Jerry Baker, David Baker and Mark Baker, and two great-nieces, Suzanne Blackburn and Sharon Hawkins.

Mrs. Cohen worked for over 44 years and retired from The Daily News. She was very kind, loving and a lifetime Presbyterian.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 2 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 7607 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now