Sylvia Cozette Bannister
Memphis, TN
Sylvia Cozette Bannister, 92, passed away on February 26, 2019. Cozette was born in Searcy, AR, to the late Ira Clifford and Pattye Cole, and preceded in death by her brother, Royce Cole. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a retired secretary at Schering-Plough. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie(Keith) Black; son, Larry (Patricia) Bannister, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019