Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
For more information about
Sylvia Bannister
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Bannister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Cozette Bannister

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Cozette Bannister Obituary
Sylvia Cozette Bannister

Memphis, TN

Sylvia Cozette Bannister, 92, passed away on February 26, 2019. Cozette was born in Searcy, AR, to the late Ira Clifford and Pattye Cole, and preceded in death by her brother, Royce Cole. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and a retired secretary at Schering-Plough. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie(Keith) Black; son, Larry (Patricia) Bannister, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now