Sylvia Jean Carr Waters
Collierville - Sylvia Jean Carr Waters, 89, passed away after a brief illness. She graduated from Tupelo High School and attended Blue Mountain College where she was a member of Euzelian Society. Sylvia was in banking for 44 years and retired from Pacific Inland Bank Anaheim, California as Vice President, Director of Human Resources. As she transferred often, Sylvia always found a bank where she made many friends and was active not only in bank programs, but also in Community Service. She modelled in Bank programs and also in Benefit Fashion shows.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Luther Waters: three children; Michael Dudley (Jamye Waters), Judith Marie Theriot (Andy), Steven Cecil (Lori Waters); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sylvia was an active member of Germantown United Methodist Church serving on several committees. Although banking was her career, Sylvia often said the seven years spent as Sunday Hostess at the church were the most rewarding. She was also a member of; the Germantown Garden Club, Heritage Women's Club, the Germantown Historic Commission and several bridge clubs.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 South Germantown Road, Germantown, Tennessee. A visitation and reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the church in memory of Sylvia.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020