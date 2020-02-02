Resources
Sylvia Jean Estes Richards

Sylvia Jean Estes Richards Obituary
Sylvia Jean Estes Richards

Memphis - Sylvia Jean Estes Richards, 77, of Memphis TN, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. Sylvia spent most of her life in Memphis, attended Harding Academy, and David Lipscomb College. She worked in sales at Binswanger Glass and Wellford's Antiques. Sylvia was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sylvia exemplified grace, confidence, and independence throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Emerson J. and Mildred Estes of Memphis; her two husbands, Ronald Dean Sink and David Richards. Sylvia is survived by a sister, Wanda Kindred and brother in law, Robert Kindred; daughter, Lisa Michelle Sink of Gallatin, TN; a son, and daughter in law Michael Dean and Kristi Sink of Las Vegas, NV; grandson Ross Hayden Smith of Memphis, TN; and niece Nicole Kindred of Boston, MA. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4, at Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family request memorials in Sylvia's honor can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
