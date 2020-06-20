Sylvia Lee Crewse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Lee Crewse

Hernando, MS - Sylvia Lee Crewse, of Hernando, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County on June 18, 2020. She was 67 years of age and a self employed Mortgage Underwriter. Sylvia loved doing arts and crafts, gardening and loved her dogs, and her family dearly. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger L. Crewse; daughter, Nikki (Bobby) Brewer, Derek (Candice) Crewse; sisters, Kay McClung, Brenda Wakefield, Norma Mills; brother, Verble Ballard; and three grandchildren, Ramsey Crewse, Olivia Brewer, Vivienne Crewse. She was predeceased by her parents, Hubert and Inez Ballard. The family will receive friends from 12pm until the service at 2pm, on Monday, June 22nd at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will follow in Randolph Cemetery in Burlison. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved