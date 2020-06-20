Sylvia Lee Crewse



Hernando, MS - Sylvia Lee Crewse, of Hernando, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County on June 18, 2020. She was 67 years of age and a self employed Mortgage Underwriter. Sylvia loved doing arts and crafts, gardening and loved her dogs, and her family dearly. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger L. Crewse; daughter, Nikki (Bobby) Brewer, Derek (Candice) Crewse; sisters, Kay McClung, Brenda Wakefield, Norma Mills; brother, Verble Ballard; and three grandchildren, Ramsey Crewse, Olivia Brewer, Vivienne Crewse. She was predeceased by her parents, Hubert and Inez Ballard. The family will receive friends from 12pm until the service at 2pm, on Monday, June 22nd at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will follow in Randolph Cemetery in Burlison. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123









